Children’s Park in Delhi gets Israeli drip irrigation system

March 23, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

The Embassy of Israel has presented a drip irrigation system for Children’s Park near India Gate.

Naor Gilon, the country’s Ambassador to India, on Wednesday inaugurated the Israeli-invented, made-in-India system on the occasion of World Water Day.

He said, “We are happy to share the system with the park to assist them in their water conservation efforts. This is another example of the multifaceted partnership between Israel and India in the field of water. We are looking forward to collaborating with the NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council) to transform this park into a water-efficient park.”

The Israeli Embassy said the system is a by-product of the growing Israel-India partnership and aligns with the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

In a statement, the Embassy said, “Cutting-edge innovations developed in Israel to tackle the water shortage have helped position Israel as a world leader in all aspects of water management.”