ADVERTISEMENT

Children’s Park in Delhi gets Israeli drip irrigation system

March 23, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

Embassy of Israel says the initiative is a part of efforts to promote water conservation

The Hindu Bureau

The Embassy of Israel has presented a drip irrigation system for Children’s Park near India Gate.

Naor Gilon, the country’s Ambassador to India, on Wednesday inaugurated the Israeli-invented, made-in-India system on the occasion of World Water Day.

He said, “We are happy to share the system with the park to assist them in their water conservation efforts. This is another example of the multifaceted partnership between Israel and India in the field of water. We are looking forward to collaborating with the NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council) to transform this park into a water-efficient park.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Israeli Embassy said the system is a by-product of the growing Israel-India partnership and aligns with the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

In a statement, the Embassy said, “Cutting-edge innovations developed in Israel to tackle the water shortage have helped position Israel as a world leader in all aspects of water management.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US