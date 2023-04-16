ADVERTISEMENT

Children take centre stage to raise awareness about sexual abuse of boys

April 16, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - NEW DELHI 

Performances were organised on the occasion of the Blue Umbrella Day, marked across the world, to encourage adults to play a bigger role in protecting boys from harm and caring for them in ways that best support their well-being

Alisha Dutta

Children performing a play on the occasion of Blue Umbrella Day at Dilli Haat on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

A motley crowd at Dilli Haat sat in rapt attention to watch a bunch of children attempting to introduce the audience to something often overlooked by adults — the sexual abuse of boys. Through their performance, the children aimed to highlight the abuse of young boys which more often than not goes unreported.

Through mediums like street plays, dance and mime shows, children aged between 8 and 14, associated with Butterflies, an NGO, performed at various locations of the city, including Dilli Haat, to sensitise the public about sexual abuse of boys. The performances were organised on the occasion of the Blue Umbrella Day, marked across the world, to encourage adults to play a bigger role in protecting boys from harm and caring for them in ways that best support their well-being.

The various acts revolved around demystifying notions of masculinity that let adults believe that male children are not in the need of parental vigilance like girls, and that they can protect themselves. “The campaign emphasised on the fact that sexual violence is experienced by both girls and boys. They both need care and protection,” said Rita Panicker, director, Butterflies.

