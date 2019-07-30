Children survive attempt on life, father kills self

A 35-year-old man allegedly tried to kill his two minor children before consuming poison in Outer Delhi’s Mundka on Sunday, the police said on Monday. While the man succumbed, the children are undergoing treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Seju P. Kuruvilla said that the man, a resident of Bakkarwala, an was employee in a private firm. No note has been recovered, he said.

Marital discord

The police said that they received the information about the case from the hospital. “Preliminary enquiry revealed that the man’s wife had gone to her mother’s place about a month and a half ago because of a discord. The incident appears to be a result of that,” Mr. Kuruvilla said.

On Sunday, the man poisoned the milk and fed his children and later consumed the same. The children, a son and daughter aged 10 and 12, puked because of which they survived. They are undergoing treatment,” Mr. Kuruvilla said.

The police have registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating the matter further.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)