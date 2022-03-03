Children at night protest: even maths test can’t keep them away 

Anganwadi workers and their children taking part in the protest at ISBT Kashmere Gate on Wednesday night. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

March 03, 2022 02:18 IST

At least 150 workers and eight children were present at the anganwadi protest outside WCD Dept. office on Wednesday night

Around 10 p.m. at an anganwadi workers’ protest site in ISBT Kashmere Gate, 23-year-old Bhagwati was making yet another round to the washroom with her five-year-old daughter. She had a used diaper in one hand and she was holding her daughter Nishita Chauhan, who is autistic, with the other. “I have been here with her since Friday night. There are difficulties, but what can I do? The strike is on and there is no one else to take care of her (Nishita) at home,” said Ms. Bhagwati, an anganwadi worker from Gandhi Nagar. At least 150 workers and eight children were present at the protest site on Wednesday night.

The protest is happening inside the building of the busy ISBT Kashmere Gate and people entering the building are being greeted with yellow barricades of Delhi Police and red flags and a banner put up by the workers.

Outside the office of Women and Child Development (WCD) Department, the front desk was being used as a dinner table by the agitating workers. Women had spread bedsheets on the floor, getting ready for the night as more protesters were trickling in.

‘It gets colder at night’

As Ms. Bhagwati continued to talk, her daughter grew restless. “ Chalo na... [Let’s go],” she said, jumping up and down, still holding her mother’s hand. When asked if the child complained about being at the protest site, Ms. Bhagwati said, “She can’t understand things that much but she hardly sleeps here. It gets colder at night. At home also she used to sleep less, but now it is more problematic.” Neethu, 36, an anganwadi helper, who lives in New Ashok Nagar in east Delhi, had also not come alone: her five-year-old son Nikky was busy playing ‘Billiards Card’ while her 10-year-old daughter Manshi was trying to get some sleep. “I had my Hindi exam today. Tomorrow (Thursday), I have my math exam,” the 10-year-old said. When asked whether she has brought any books with her, she shook her head and said, “Ya ad kar liya sab [I have studied everything].”

Salary ‘very less’

Ms. Neethu said they face a lot of difficulties but have no other option but to protest as their salary is “very less”. Geeta, 36, an anganwadi helper from Mandawali, had come with her five-year-old son for the first time. “I am separated from my husband and there is no one else at home. That is why I had to bring my son with me. I know it will be difficult, but I have to come as others are coming.”

On Friday, a group of protesters broke a barricade and entered the premises of WCD Department headquarters at ISBT Kashmere Gate building. Since then, they have been sitting outside the office, demanding the government withdraw an order warning them of disciplinary action if they do not join work.

Hundreds of women anganwadi workers and helpers, under the banner of Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union, have been protesting near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in north Delhi for the past 31 days. They have been demanding that the honorarium of workers and helpers be increased to ₹25,000 and ₹20,000 respectively, and their services be regularised with retirement benefits.

On February 24, the Delhi government had announced that they have increased the honorarium of anganwadi workers and helpers to ₹12,720 and ₹6,810 respectively. However, the protesting workers’ rejected the revision as “too little” and said they will continue their strike”. Around 11:30 pm, the protest site at ISBT Kashmere Gate was still alive with songs and slogans of “Kejriwal muradabad” and “ jaari hai hartal... hamari jaari hai hartal...”