Childhood on hold

NEW DELHI

06 December 2020 03:21 IST

Countless residents across the Capital who lost their jobs during the lockdown are still struggling to find work four months after COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed to revive the economy. Many children of such households have decided to put their education on hold so they can take up odd jobs to help sustain their families.

Kunal Kumar, 14, who lives with his grandmother and younger sister, had to go on a job hunt after his grandmother lost her job.

“My grandmother used to work as a domestic help, but she has been out of work since the lockdown as nobody is willing to call her back. I had to step in as I have a younger sister. I took up odd jobs such as cleaning basements and parking lots for which I used to get ₹500-₹700 per week,” said Kunal.

But the job did not last long. “Two weeks after I started working, the employer asked me to not come any more as the previous employee had come back. So, now I do not have anything to do again. A few days ago, I joined a wedding band and played the dhol. I managed to earn ₹300 per hour from it. Now, I just have to do whatever comes my way.”

‘I had no option’

For Saahil Mathur, 17, taking care of his family of five has meant opting out of his studies for the time being.

“For the last one month I have been working as a helper in a ration shop for which I get paid ₹5,000. My parents lost their jobs during the lockdown, so, I had to put my studies on hold and take up a job. I had no option. I had to ensure there was food on our plates,” said the Class 11 student.

“My older sister is in Class 12 and she is struggling with her studies as we do not have phones. Had everything been okay, I would have prepared for the civil services examination... I want to go back to studying whenever possible,” he said.

Amar Kumar, 16, said, “Out of the ₹5,000 that I earn, over ₹3,000 is spent on rent and electricity. During lockdown, my mother lost her job as a domestic help and since then I have stepped in. There is no question of continuing with my studies right now.”

Eleven-year-old Yash Prasad said he has been “somehow managing” to take online classes.

“Attending classes has become difficult as we have only one phone at home and usually I have to use it on an alternate basis with my brother to ensure both of us attend at least some of our classes,” said Yash, an EWS quota student of a private school in south Delhi.

“Attending music classes and other activity sessions have also posed a problem as I do not have the instruments. I want to become an engineer as I like tinkering with gadgets but sometimes I do not have the required material. I am hoping for school to reopen soon,” he said.