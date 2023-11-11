ADVERTISEMENT

Child Safety Monitoring Committee to inspect schools: HC

November 11, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

The court had constituted the Child Safety Monitoring Committee (CSMC) in October on the recommendation of the Delhi government during the hearing in the sexual assault case. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Delhi High Court has ordered a panel, constituted following an incident of sexual assault on a schoolgirl in south Delhi in August this year, to inspect schools in the Capital, including classrooms and toilets, to ensure minimum standards of safety for students.

The court had constituted the Child Safety Monitoring Committee (CSMC) in October on the recommendation of the Delhi government during the hearing in the sexual assault case, where a three-and-half-year-old girl was assaulted at a school in Panchsheel Enclave in August this year.

The panel is chaired by former legal services officer R.M. Sharma, with Ranjana Prasad, a member of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), and advocate Maini Brar as members.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court said the committee chairperson will decide which school to inspect on a particular day. He asked the chairperson to notify other members accordingly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US