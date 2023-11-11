Child Safety Monitoring Committee to inspect schools: HC

November 11, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Delhi High Court has ordered a panel, constituted following an incident of sexual assault on a schoolgirl in south Delhi in August this year, to inspect schools in the Capital, including classrooms and toilets, to ensure minimum standards of safety for students.

The court had constituted the Child Safety Monitoring Committee (CSMC) in October on the recommendation of the Delhi government during the hearing in the sexual assault case, where a three-and-half-year-old girl was assaulted at a school in Panchsheel Enclave in August this year.

The panel is chaired by former legal services officer R.M. Sharma, with Ranjana Prasad, a member of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), and advocate Maini Brar as members.

The court said the committee chairperson will decide which school to inspect on a particular day. He asked the chairperson to notify other members accordingly.