HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Child Safety Monitoring Committee to inspect schools: HC

November 11, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
The court had constituted the Child Safety Monitoring Committee (CSMC) in October on the recommendation of the Delhi government during the hearing in the sexual assault case.

The court had constituted the Child Safety Monitoring Committee (CSMC) in October on the recommendation of the Delhi government during the hearing in the sexual assault case. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Delhi High Court has ordered a panel, constituted following an incident of sexual assault on a schoolgirl in south Delhi in August this year, to inspect schools in the Capital, including classrooms and toilets, to ensure minimum standards of safety for students.

The court had constituted the Child Safety Monitoring Committee (CSMC) in October on the recommendation of the Delhi government during the hearing in the sexual assault case, where a three-and-half-year-old girl was assaulted at a school in Panchsheel Enclave in August this year.

The panel is chaired by former legal services officer R.M. Sharma, with Ranjana Prasad, a member of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), and advocate Maini Brar as members.

The court said the committee chairperson will decide which school to inspect on a particular day. He asked the chairperson to notify other members accordingly.

Related Topics

Delhi / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.