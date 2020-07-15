Child rights body to form health, nutrition division

New Delhi

15 July 2020 23:10 IST

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on Wednesday decided to constitute a ‘health & nutrition’ division within the commission to ensure accessibility, availability, and adequacy of health and nutrition to every child in the city.

The division will ensure adequate steps that shall be taken to monitor, review and take action on the implementation of mid-day meal scheme in schools, provision of supplements for children (0-6 years), provision of supplements for pregnant and lactating women under Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), neonatal care and screening in hospitals and immunisation of children, an official statement said.

“It is high time Delhi demonstrated that curbing child malnutrition and infant mortality rate is possible through honest, transparent, and committed governance,” said Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam.

Anurag Kundu, chairperson of DCPCR, said that this was a long-pending move which was needed to fulfill the “government’s commitment to the spirited implementation of the United Nation’s Convention on the Rights of the Child”.