Child Rights body launches week-long campaign to break taboo on menstruation

New Delhi

05 February 2021 00:25 IST

Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights launched a week-long digital campaign, ‘Ab Pata Chal Jaane Do’, to break the taboo related to menstruation, on Thursday. The aim of the campaign is to remove the guilt and shame associated with menstruation, which causes trauma.

“We must make a collective commitment to break the taboo associated with menstruation. Access to reliable information about menstrual health is imperative for everyone’s health and life,” said Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam.

As part of the campaign, a series of events have been organised including ‘red spot challenge’, where they can inspire fellow friends by posting a single or a group photo with a red spot.

The campaign also includes, sanitary napkin exchange, in which women can gift or exchange sanitary napkins with a motivational message, happy periods greeting card, and poster-making competition in which students can upload pictures of their greeting cards or posters.

“The best cards or posters will be selected and awarded attractive prizes along with a special feature on the creative library on the Menstrual Health Awareness Day website, Sachi Saheli’s social media and newsletter,” an official statement said.