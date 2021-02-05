Child Rights body launches week-long campaign to break taboo on menstruation

Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights launched a week-long digital campaign, ‘Ab Pata Chal Jaane Do’, to break the taboo related to menstruation, on Thursday. The aim of the campaign is to remove the guilt and shame associated with menstruation, which causes trauma.
“We must make a collective commitment to break the taboo associated with menstruation. Access to reliable information about menstrual health is imperative for everyone’s health and life,” said Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam.
As part of the campaign, a series of events have been organised including ‘red spot challenge’, where they can inspire fellow friends by posting a single or a group photo with a red spot.
The campaign also includes, sanitary napkin exchange, in which women can gift or exchange sanitary napkins with a motivational message, happy periods greeting card, and poster-making competition in which students can upload pictures of their greeting cards or posters.
“The best cards or posters will be selected and awarded attractive prizes along with a special feature on the creative library on the Menstrual Health Awareness Day website, Sachi Saheli’s social media and newsletter,” an official statement said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath