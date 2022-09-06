MCD gets notice for ‘poor education’ in its schools

‘In the survey, more than 70% schools are non-MCD-run schools’

Staff Reporter New Delhi 
September 06, 2022 01:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has sent a notice to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for “poor quality” of education in its schools. Panel chairperson Anurag Kundu said it has ordered an inquiry into the alleged repeated failure of MCD-administered schools. The MCD has been given two weeks to reply to the DCPCR notice. 

Dismal picture

“The findings of the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 for Class III is a direct commentary on the quality of teaching and learning in municipal schools. The NAS Class III results paint a dismal picture of teaching and learning in municipal schools which rank Delhi amongst the lowest five performing States in India,” the DCPCR said. 

Responding, the MCD said, “The learning outcome for Class III includes all categories of schools in Delhi. It is difficult to fathom as to how MCD schools can be pointed out for the overall performance when it has nearly 28% of the total share of students in Delhi. In the survey under the NAS, more than 70 % schools are the ones other than MCD schools. This fact seems to have been overlooked by the DCPCR. The MCD, nonetheless, will respond to the notice of the commission soon”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Below national average

“The Class III results of Municipal Corporation of Delhi is below national average in all three subjects: language, mathematics and environmental studies. The average State score for Class III in language is merely 52% while the national average is 62%,” the notice issued by the DCPCR read. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app