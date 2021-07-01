Child rights body helpline received 4,500 complaints in 3 months

The Delhi government on Wednesday said that the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) launched an all-day helpline number and in three months it has received nearly 4,500 complaints.

Of these, 2,200 were SOS complaints and 85% of these SOS complaints were responded within 24 hours and the rest within 72 hours, the government said. These SOS complaints included children or families in urgent need for essential supplies such as ration, medical emergencies, cases of abandoned children, COVID testing related requirements among others.

Making a difference

Chairperson of DCPCR, Anurag Kundu, said that in the last three months, DCPCR helpline has enabled the commission to reach out to more children and their families and made the commission more accessible and brought it closer to children and their families.

“Going by the current trend, the commission will receive nearly 20,000 complaints in the ongoing year. This is nearly 1,300% of the average of the past 3 years and is 2.5 times the complaints commission has received in 12 years. This shows how DCPCR has become accessible to ordinary citizens and commands their confidence,” an official statement said.