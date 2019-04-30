Child kills toddler over ‘grudge against his sister’

An eight-year-old boy allegedly killed an 18-month-old child in Fatehpur Beri of south Delhi, the police said on Monday.

A few days ago, the elder sister of the deceased had pushed the sibling of the accused boy that had caused a minor swelling on his head. The accused harboured a grudge against the girl after the incident. In order to take revenge, he killed her brother, the police said.

The police said that on April 27 at 6 a.m., a PCR call was received at Fatehpur Beri police station that the 18-month-old child had gone missing. A police team reached the missing toddler’s house.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar said the parents of the missing child informed the police that their one-and-half-year-old son who was sleeping with them and his sister on the roof had reportedly gone missing since early morning from their house in Mandi village.

Child was found missing

“It was found that the child was with the parents till 1 a.m. when all of them went to sleep. At 4 a.m., when the mother woke up, she found her son missing. The parents looked for the child everywhere in the house but could not find him,” said Mr. Kumar.

During investigation, it was found that an eight-year-old boy from the neighbourhood was also missing. During the search of the area, the body of missing child was recovered from the drain near the house. The body had several injuries all over the body. The body was sent to AIIMS for post-mortem.

“A case under IPC Sections 362 [punishment for kidnapping] and 302 [murder] was registered at Fatehpur Beri police station. A team was formed to solve the case,” said Mr. Kumar.

Boy confesses

Later in the day, the missing eight-year-old child was traced from the same area. He was questioned in the presence of a councillor. “He revealed that he had killed the boy. He kidnapped the child when he was sleeping with his mother. He first thrashed the boy and then drowned him in a birdbath located outside his house. Later, he dumped the body in a drain flowing opposite to their house,” said a police officer.

The juvenile has been sent to a correction home. He will be produced before Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Tuesday.