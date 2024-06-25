Child kidnapped near Tagore Garden rescued, 3 arrested

An infant, who was stolen from his mother’s arms while they were sleeping on the road near Tagore Garden metro station, was allegedly kidnapped and sold off in Bihar’s Sitamarhi, the police said on Monday.

The child has been rescued and three persons, including a woman, have been arrested, they added.

The incident was reported at the Rajouri Garden police station on June 13, DCP (west) Vichitra Veer said. Poonam, the complainant, said she sold goods on the street and would sleep on the road near the Tagore Garden metro station at night. On the day of the incident, while she was sleeping, she felt someone grab her son from her arms and flee on a motorcycle.

Based on her statement, a case was registered at Rajouri Garden police station. During investigation, footage from over 100 CCTV cameras were scrutinised to identify the vehicle that was used in the commission of the crime. After analysing over 300 motorcycles, the main accused, identified as Manish Kumar Gupta was apprehended from Narela. Subsequently, his co-accused, Mohit Tiwari, was arrested from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh. They revealed that they had sold the child to Shobha Devi, a resident of Sitamarhi, the DCP added.

Police teams raided Devi’s residence in Bihar, following which she was arrested and the child was rescued. During interrogation, she told the police that she purchased the child from Manish Gupta for ₹3 lakhs.