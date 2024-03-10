GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Child falls into 40-ft-deep borewell in Delhi, rescue operation underway

Around 1 a.m. on March 10, information was received that a person fell into a borewell at the DJB plant in west Delhi’s Keshopur Mandi area

March 10, 2024 10:08 am | Updated 10:08 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Rescue operation underway after a child fell into a 40-ft-deep borewell, in New Delhi, on March 10, 2024.

Rescue operation underway after a child fell into a 40-ft-deep borewell, in New Delhi, on March 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A child fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell at a Delhi Jal Board water treatment plant here in the early hours of Sunday and a rescue operation is underway, officials said.

The rescue efforts are being led by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

Around 1 a.m., information was received that a person fell into a borewell at the DJB plant in west Delhi's Keshopur Mandi area.

"Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. We later received a message from our officials that a child had fallen into a 40 foot-deep borewell," DFS chief Atul Garg said.

A rescue operation was launched immediately and an NDRF team is also at the spot, he said.

The NDRF team will soon start digging another borewell parallel to the one in which the child has fallen, Mr. Garg said.

Police officials said a team was rushed to the spot soon after information about the incident was received.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said, “A PCR call was received at Vikaspuri police station at night informing that a person had fallen into the borewell at the Keshopur (Delhi) Jal Board office. The local police as well as fire brigade teams reached the spot. An NDRF team has also been called to the spot. Efforts are being made to take the person out safely.”

The identity of the person who has fallen inside the borewell is yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

