Chief Secy. told to look into encroachments

Stating that a report, furnished by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation over allegations of encroachment on government land, was an “inaction” report, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to look into the matter and take necessary steps.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A.K. Goel said, “A further action taken report dated July 24 has been filed. In view of the long delay in compliance, we request Chief Secretary, Delhi to look into the matter and get the issue resolved by necessary coordination.”

The Bench further added, “A meeting be held by Chief Secretary within two months and furnished to this tribunal.”

The directions came when the panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Satish Kumar alleging encroachment on government land at Haiderpur area.

Earlier, the tribunal had directed the Sub-Divisional Magistrate to take necessary steps for a joint inspection and demarcation along with the North Corporation.

A report earlier filed by the government had stated that despite a joint inspection “no fruitful purpose was served as they could not verify and demarcate the green belt in the area.”