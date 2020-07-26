Chief Secy. told to look into encroachments

Stating that a report, furnished by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation over allegations of encroachment on government land, was an “inaction” report, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to look into the matter and take necessary steps.
A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A.K. Goel said, “A further action taken report dated July 24 has been filed. In view of the long delay in compliance, we request Chief Secretary, Delhi to look into the matter and get the issue resolved by necessary coordination.”
The Bench further added, “A meeting be held by Chief Secretary within two months and furnished to this tribunal.”
The directions came when the panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Satish Kumar alleging encroachment on government land at Haiderpur area.
Earlier, the tribunal had directed the Sub-Divisional Magistrate to take necessary steps for a joint inspection and demarcation along with the North Corporation.
A report earlier filed by the government had stated that despite a joint inspection “no fruitful purpose was served as they could not verify and demarcate the green belt in the area.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath