Chief Secy assault row: AAP MLA quizzed for two hours

The Delhi Police on Monday questioned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Nitin Tyagi for two hours at the Civil Lines police station in connection with the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by two legislators of the party at the Chief Minister’s residence two weeks ago.

The Laxmi Nagar MLA was questioned from 3.30 p.m to 5.30 p.m.

He was among the 11 MLAs present at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence during the midnight meeting where the alleged assault took place, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Harendra Singh.

Mr. Singh added that the AAP MLA was seen in the CCTV footage procured from the main entrance gate of the CM’s residence.

In the CCTV footage, the police said, Mr. Tyagi can be seen walking out with the Chief Secretary after the alleged assault took place.

The legislator was questioned on the sequence of events that night and asked to give a detailed account, said the police. This will be corroborated with the statement of others present there, said Mr. Singh.

The Chief Secretary has alleged that he was assaulted by two AAP MLAs in the presence of Mr. Kejriwal at his residence on the night of February 19. AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were later arrested in this connection and sent to judicial custody. They are lodged in Tihar Jail.

More may be quizzed

Last week, the police had also questioned AAP MLA Rajesh Rishi over the incident.

“If required other MLAs who were present during the assault at the CM’s house will be called in for questioning,” added Mr. Singh.

The alleged assault on the chief secretary has triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and the bureaucracy.