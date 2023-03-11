‘L-G asks Delhi Chief Secy. to table advice on limiting power subsidy before Ministers’

March 11, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 02:04 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has asked Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to direct the Power Department to place before the Council of Ministers a suggestion from the Capital’s power regulator on limiting subsidy to consumers and take a decision within 15 days, Raj Niwas officials said on Friday.

In a 2020 statutory advice, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) asked the Delhi government to consider restricting the consumption-based power subsidy only to consumers using between 1 and 5 kilowatts (kW) of power.

Report submitted last December

As per Raj Niwas officials, following a complaint over outstanding dues of power distribution companies BRPL and BYPL to State power generation companies, the Chief Secretary on December 19 last year submitted a detailed factual report to the L-G and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. It included a report on power subsidies, officials added.

Citing the Chief Secretary’s report, a Raj Niwas official said, “The statutory advice under Section 86(2) of the Electricity Act, 2003 was received by the Power Department from the DERC on October 19, 2020, whereby DERC advised the GNCTD [Government of NCT of Delhi] to consider restricting the domestic subsidy to consumers consuming either 1-3 KW of power or 1-5 KW of power. This would roughly cover 91% or 95%, respectively, of the total consumers availing subsidy and would save around ₹316 crore or ₹200 crore per year, respectively, as may be the case, since the consumers having fixed load above 5 kW were not strictly poor and should not be extended the benefit of the subsidy.”

He added that despite the DERC’s advice, then Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain decided to continue with the existing subsidy scheme.

According to the official, the report said, “Since the matter involves financial implications to the tune of ₹316 crore or ₹200 crore per year, the Competent Authority to decide this matter was the Cabinet. Also, advice of the Finance Department was not taken by Power Department officials in this regard.”

The Cabinet was not apprised of the DERC’s statutory advice and the Power Department too failed to lay it for consideration of the L-G, he added.

‘Lapses in ToBR’

The official said that the L-G, in his observations to the Chief Secretary’s report, noted, “The existing policy for granting electricity subsidy was decided by the Council of Ministers. Therefore, as per Rule 7 read with Entry 19 of the Schedule of ToBR (Transaction of Business Rules), the statutory advice of the DERC proposing to review existing policy of the government involving saving of the government revenue should have been placed for consideration and decision of the Council of Ministers. The Minister is not competent to take a decision in a matter which falls within the purview of the Council of Ministers as per the ToBR. The process prescribed in the ToBR has not been followed while dealing with the said statutory advice of the DERC.”

Raj Niwas sources said Mr. Saxena has also asked the Chief Secretary to apprise Mr. Kejriwal of the said lapses in the ToBR and request him to instruct all Ministers to scrupulously follow its provisions.