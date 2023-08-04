‘Chief Secretary violated norms, bypassed CM, sent files directly to L-G’

August 04, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - NEW DELHI

The AAP government on Thursday charged Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar with not following constitutional norms and sending files directly to the Central government-appointed Lieutenant-Governor, bypassing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Raj Niwas denied the claims, adding that it had taken “grave objections” to the words used in the statement issued by the Delhi government.

‘Fantastic imagination’

It also termed the government’s allegations a “figment of a fantastic imagination”.

The AAP government’s statement on Thursday read, “The Chief Secretary sent the file proposing the Mayor’s visit to Australia, to participate in the ‘Asia Pacific Cities Summit’, directly to the L-G instead of the CM.”

It added, “The L-G has strongly reprimanded the Chief Secretary for bypassing the elected government and the CM in violation of constitutional norms and earlier apex court judgments.”

Mayor Shelly Oberoi had on June 15 sent a proposal to the MCD Commissioner seeking permission to attend the 2023 Asia Pacific Cities Summit and the Mayor’s Forum in Brisbane, Australia.

As per the Delhi government statement, MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti had proposed that an MCD official accompany the Mayor and sent the file to Sanjay Goel, the Urban Development Secretary, who forwarded it to Mr. Kumar.

A communication from the L-G’s office to the Chief Secretary, dated July 21, said that the proposal “may be resubmitted” through the Chief Minister’s Office.

Raj Niwas rebuttal

“Despite the fact that as per extant rules, the Chief Secretary was required to send the file directly to the L-G, the L-G Secretariat sent the file back to the Chief Secretary, conveying the L-G’s desire that the file be resubmitted through the CM [Office],” the statement issued by Raj Niwas read. It added that the decision was taken as the L-G, “wanted the CM to be kept in the loop on decisions, especially those concerning his political colleagues”.

“Even in the past, the L-G has, contrary to the politically expedient charges made by the AAP government and its party functionaries, always kept the CM in the loop in all matters — even those on which it was not required, in the interest of smooth governance,” the statement added.