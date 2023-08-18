Chief Secretary defied directions of Speaker, decision of House: Assembly Committee 

August 18, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi

A report of the Committee on Petitions tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Thursday said that the Chief Secretary, the Principal Secretary (Finance), the Secretary (Health) and the Secretary (Social Welfare) have wilfully attempted to stall and delay the submission of action taken reports (ATRs) to the House.

“The Chief Secretary has defied the directions of the Speaker and the decision of the House. The committee recommends that the matter of non-submission of ATRs to the Assembly should be referred to the Committee of Privileges for detailed examination and report so that the guilty officer(s) can be identified and punished as deemed fit,” the fourth interim report of the petitions committee read. The House panel had dealt with three issues — irregularities in the functioning of OPD counters in Delhi government hospitals, irregularities in disbursal of old age pension, and attempts to sabotage the functioning of Mohalla Clinics.

In January, the House adopted three interim reports on the issues and requested that the President and the Ministry of Home Affairs take appropriate action against the Chief Secretary and the Lieutenant-Governor.

It had also recommended that the Chief Secretary submit the ATRs within 30 days of the adoption of the reports. “But the Chief Secretary and the Secretaries of the departments concerned, in complete disregard to the panel recommendations and in defiance to the decision of the House, failed to submit ATRs,” the fourth interim report read.

During the discussion on the report, BJP MLA Vijender Gupta questioned its credibility, saying that there is no representation of the Opposition in the panel that prepared it. He also demanded that the Petitions Committee be dissolved. In response, AAP MLAs demanded an inquiry against Mr. Gupta by the Privileges Committee for presenting “distorted facts” from the report and disrupting the House proceedings. AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha demanded that Mr. Gupta be suspended from the House till the matter is probed by the Privileges Committee.