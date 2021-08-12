Chief Secretary bats for strict vigilance

New Delhi

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev on Wednesday held a meeting with top officials of the Vigilance Department and the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) regarding a soon-to-be-launched anti-corruption drive.

Citywide surveillance and vigilance of all important departments will be part of the campaign, which seeks to identify field officers who are indulging in malpractices, patronising touts and harassing the public.

According to the Delhi government, Mr. Dev said only those officers who have an “excellent track record” and have never been accused of corruption should be conducting the drive.

“All departmental officers should instal CCTVs in their offices so that visitors can be closely monitored. Officers and employees found involved in corruption cases will be charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code,” the government stated.

Mr. Dev also directed the Divisional Commissioner, the appointing authority of sub-registrars, to give such posts to officials who have impeccable service records and integrity.

He added that erring officers will be immediately put on suspension and prosecuted as per CCS (Conduct) Rules, Prevention of Corruption Act, the IPC, and transferred in case of doubtful integrity. “A drive should be launched to make the city corruption-free and instill fear of law among all those elements who bring a bad name to the government,” said Mr. Dev.