Chief Secretary assault case: Delhi court grants bail to Kejriwal, Sisodia

A Delhi Court on Thursday granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia in the Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash assault case.
Mr. Prakash was allegedly assaulted during a meeting at Mr. Kejriwal’s official residence on February 19.
All the accused were granted bail on a personal bond of ₹50,000 except AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal.
Mr. Khan and Mr. Jarwal were earlier granted bail by the Delhi High Court.
The bail was granted after they appeared before the court in pursuance to summons issued to them.
The court has now put up the matter for further hearing on December 7.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor