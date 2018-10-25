Delhi

Chief Secretary assault case: Delhi court grants bail to Kejriwal, Sisodia

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. File

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi Court on Thursday granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia in the Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash assault case.

Mr. Prakash was allegedly assaulted during a meeting at Mr. Kejriwal’s official residence on February 19.

All the accused were granted bail on a personal bond of ₹50,000 except AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal.

Mr. Khan and Mr. Jarwal were earlier granted bail by the Delhi High Court.

The bail was granted after they appeared before the court in pursuance to summons issued to them.

The court has now put up the matter for further hearing on December 7.

