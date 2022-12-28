Chief Secretary asks Manish Sisodia’s office to give details of files cited in letter to L-G

December 28, 2022 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar has asked the office of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s office to provide details of the files and orders which Mr. Sisodia had referred to in his December 23 letter to Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena accusing him of bypassing the government to seek files directly from bureaucrats, sources at the Raj Niwas said on Tuesday.

They added that Mr. Sisodia had also issued an order on the same day to the Chief Secretary and Secretaries of various departments and “blaming them for sending files pertaining to important policy decisions directly to the L-G Secretariat” without informing the Minister in-charge of the department concerned.

“In light of the above, the Office of the Chief Secretary has written to the Secretary to the Dy. Chief Minister requesting him to provide details of ‘certain files’ as well as ‘direct orders/directions/approvals to the officers’, referred to by the Dy. CM in his order,” an official said.

“A copy of this communication from the Chief Secretary’s office dated December 26, has also been marked to all Principal Secretaries/Secretaries/ CEOs/MDs/Directors, Commissioners with instructions to provide details of all such cases referred to by the Dy. Chief Minister, (if no such case is there, then provide a nil report), to the Chief Secretary latest by January 2, for further necessary action,” he added.

In his letter to the L-G, Mr. Sisodia had written, “Your office has, in the recent past, resorted to the practice of calling for files from various departments through their respective Secretaries, the Chief Secretary and transacting business thereon such as approving the issuance of notifications etc., completely bypassing the Minister concerned as also the Cabinet.”

He had also alleged that “recent actions” of the L-G’s office were contrary to law.