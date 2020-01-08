Chief Minister welcomes verdict

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday welcomed the Delhi court’s verdict on the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

“Today, a long term wish of the people of Delhi has been fulfilled. I think, the others will also learn that people who misbehave with women will not be spared,” said AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal while addressing the seventh town hall meeting, a part of the party’s election campaign.

The meeting was organised by AAP and anchored by Aaj Tak. During the meeting, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said: “I am happy that the efforts of their lawyers, family, friends and activists have paid off. The court took a decision, for which people of the country have been waiting for a long time.”

Mr. Kejriwal tweeted: “There is some sense of satisfaction after the issuance of death warrants against the convicts in the Nirbhaya case. It took seven years. This system will have to change. Such a system must be put in place, which ensures that the rapist is hanged within six months.”

Terming the verdict “justice to all Nirbhayas”, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday said: “Even though it has taken a long time, the verdict is a win for all the Nirbhayas of the country.”

When asked whether the death penalty handed will act as a deterrent, she told The Hindu, “It will of course act as a deterrent in future as the hanging of the convicts will send out a strong message. Up until now, perpetrators were under the impression that there is no grave consequences to such heinous crimes. However, now with this judgment, it will be proved that justice will be brought in each case henceforth.”

Ms. Maliwal, who had gone on an indefinite hunger strike last December as well, demanding the death penalty for rape convicts maintained that such verdicts should be meted out within six months of the crime and “not wait for seven years”.

“I appeal to the Centre to ensure that in the future, the death penalty should be awarded within six months so that justice is provided swiftly. It has to be guaranteed that perpetrators will be punished at the earliest,” she added.