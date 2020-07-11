Chief Minister praises, thanks plasma donors

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke to plasma donors on Friday and thanked them for their contribution to save the lives of COVID-19 patients by donating their plasma at the plasma bank, which has been set up by the Delhi government at ILBS Hospital.

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Kejriwal shared the audio of his conversation with the donors and praised them besides appealing to them to motivate more recovered patients to come forward and donate plasma.

“When I hear stories of plasma donors, I feel very proud of my fellow Delhiites. So I decided to call and congratulate some donors. Do listen in to my conversation with plasma donors Srishti and Bhumika,” he tweeted.

He said such donations were an inspiration for everyone, adding that young people like them could motivate others to come forward and save lives.