Chief Minister hands over ₹1 crore to late doctor’s family

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday personally offered condolences and handed over a cheque of ₹1 crore to the family of Aseem Gupta, the doctor who succumbed to COVID-19 over the weekend.

Dr. Gupta was a senior anesthesiologist at Lok Nayak Hospital and had contracted the virus in the process of discharging his duties in the ICU on June 3. Mr. Kejriwal said that the amount was “very small” but was a symbol of Delhi’s respect and honour towards Dr. Gupta, whom he termed a “people’s doctor”, adding that supporting his family was the government’s duty.

Mr. Kejriwal reached Dr. Gupta’s residence at Dilshad Garden around 12 noon and paid floral tributes before assuring his family of full support from the Delhi government. The cheque was handed over to Dr. Gupta’s wife, Nirupama, following his interaction with family members.

“Dr. Aseem Gupta was martyred while treating and saving the lives of COVID-19 patients. This is a very big loss for us. The biggest support for Delhi is the way its doctors, nurses and all the paramedic staff are working and saving lives,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“I spoke to some colleagues of Dr. Gupta. Dr. Suresh, who is the head of Lok Nayak Hospital, told me that Dr. Gupta never cared about getting infected. He served the patients with all his strength. Even his neighbours told me that he was the first to come forward and help as soon as anybody needed help in the colony,” he also said.

Dr. Gupta’s spouse, who is also a doctor in Noida, Mr. Kejriwal said, wanted a transfer in Delhi. “She works with the U.P. government right now. We will try our best to shift her to a Delhi government hospital,” he also said.

Mr. Kejriwal also said that considering the situation of Delhi a month ago and the sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 cases after the lockdown was lifted, the projections were that Delhi would have 60,000 active cases. “However, there are only 25,000 active cases in Delhi today. This is the result of the sustainable efforts of all the people of Delhi, governments and the society. There is a downward trend in Delhi, but it does not mean that we will not do anything to address the situation,” he said.