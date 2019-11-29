Chief Minister flags off 100 standard-floor buses

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday flagged off 100 new standard-floor buses, which will be operated under the cluster scheme, from the Rajghat bus depot here.

Part of the fourth lot of such vehicles out of a total of 1,000 standard-floor buses that started being delivered in October this year, these buses, the government said in a statement, are equipped with “ultra-modern facilities” and features such as GPS trackers, panic buttons, CCTVs and hydraulic lifts for the differently abled.

With the addition of 100 more vehicles to the lot of 229 buses which have been flagged-off in previous months, the total number of buses now plying under the cluster scheme in Delhi has gone up to 2008, the Delhi government said in a statement.

“I want to congratulate the people of Delhi for 100 new buses. Several new buses have arrived in recent months and the rest are also coming soon. I believe that with the induction of new buses, the lack of and irregularity in public transportation in Delhi will be resolved,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“Just like the transformations that have happened in the health and education sectors in Delhi, we want the public transport sector to become technologically advanced and be recognised internationally. The people of Delhi will be proud of our transport sector,” he said further.

According to the government, the new buses will ply on seven routes: 10 of these will ply from Mubarakpur Dabas to Old Delhi Railway Station, seven from Nilothi Village to Old Delhi Railway Station, 15 from Qutubgarh to Palika Kendra, seven from Bakoli Temple to Old Delhi Railway Station, 11 from Rohini Sector 23 to Old Delhi Railway Station.

As many as 20 of these, the government said, would ply between Uttam Nagar and the Delhi airport in addition to six between Lumpur Border and Old Delhi Railway Station.

While 25 such buses joined the fleet in August, 100 were flagged off in September and 104 in October.

The government added that 60 new buses are scheduled to be inducted into the Delhi Transport Corporation’s own fleet in January next year, 104 in February, 130 in March, 160 in April and 19 in May.