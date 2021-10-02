Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

New Delhi

02 October 2021 22:58 IST

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

He sought the blessings of both the towering leaders on behalf of the two crore people of Delhi and the entire country at their memorials.

Mr. Kejriwal said Mahatma Gandhi showed the path of truth, non-violence and righteousness not only to India but to the entire humanity.

Advertising

Advertising

He said Mr. Shastri’s simple life, honesty, and efficient leadership are inspirational for every generation of our society. The CM also inaugurated a massive portrait commemorating the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre at the Delhi Legislative Assembly.