Chief Election Officer launches campaign to spread awareness on EVMs and VVPAT machines

In view of the upcoming Assembly elections, the office of the Chief Election Officer on Monday launched a campaign to spread awareness on EVMs and VVPAT machines in all 70 Assembly seats here.

Speaking at a ceremony organised in the New Delhi constituency, Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Jain said that till date, up to 300 crore error-free votes had been cast through these EVMs.

As part of the campaign, District Election Officers have been instructed to cover three mobile and static locations in each Assembly constituency every day, the CEO’s office said in a statement. To this end, two mobile cans covered in election related information have been provided to each constituency, the statement added. Apart from this, an “IT module” has been developed to monitor the campaign activities.

CEO Ranbir Singh, in a live web telecast, urged citizens to familiarise themselves with the machines in light of the elections.