Chidambaram supports students’ stir

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Thursday supported the students of JNU who have been protesting against the recent fee hike and demanding a complete rollback.

“The students are absolutely right. In a welfare State, higher education should be totally free. I agree, we are not in a position to make higher education totally free. But if it is not totally free, we must only charge reasonable fees, which is why JNU is an exemplar,” said Mr. Chidambaram who held a press conference after being released from Tihar jail on bail.

The Congress leader said institutions like IIT, IIMC, JNU are all of great eminence and must, therefore, charge reasonable fee.

The former minister also referred to columns, written by JNU student in The Hindu, that highlighted the position of students.

The Hindu has been carrying a column written by students everyday. All of them have talked about the fee hike and said they would have to give up their studies. What have they done to deserve this?” asked Mr. Chidambaram.

“I fully support the agitation by JNU, IIMC and other institutions,” he added.

