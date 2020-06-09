Delhi

Chidambaram questions legality of Delhi govt. decision to reserve hospital facilities to local residents only

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram. File

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram. File   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Cong. leader asks Kejriwal who qualifies to be called a ‘Delhiite’

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Monday questioned the legality of the Delhi government’s decision to extend hospital facilities only to ‘local residents’ of Delhi.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Chidambaram asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who qualified to be called a ‘Delhiite’.

“Mr. Kejriwal says Delhi hospitals are only for Delhiites. Will he please tell us who is a Delhiite? If I live or work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite?” asked Mr. Chidambaram.

“Did Mr. Kejriwal take legal opinion before he made his announcement?” he asked.

“I thought if a person had enrolled in Jan Arogya Yojana / Aayushman Bharat, he can seek treatment in any enlisted hospital, public or private, anywhere in India?” added Mr. Chidambaram.

Also read: L-G overturns Delhi govt. curbs on admission at city hospitals

Cites HC order

Delhi Congress spokesperson Aman Panwar also attacked the Kejriwal government and claimed that the Delhi High Court had in an October 2018 order called such a move ‘unconstitutional’.

‘Wake up Delhi! See what a fraud @ArvindKejriwal & @AamAadmiParty is playing on you!! On 12th Oct, 2018 Delhi HC has already ‘REJECTED’ a similar decision taken to reserve medical facilities only for residents of Delhi. Court branded it-“illegal” & “unconstitutional”!” Mr. Panwar tweeted with a copy of the order attached.

“Kejriwal ji please answer:

1) Why are 72% Corona beds in 5 Delhi Govt. Hospitals vacant, whereas people are dying daily!? 2) Why are 33 of 38 Hospitals under Delhi Govt. not accepting Corona patients? 3) Why are Cremations delayed but 5-6 days after Corona death?” asked Mr. Panwar in another tweet.

