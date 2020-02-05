Chidambaram lashes out at PM’s language

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Tuesday said the language of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had termed the Shaheen Bagh protests as a conspiracy, reminds him of colonial days when every agitation was deemed a conspiracy.

“The language reminds us of the language of our colonial masters: every peaceful, non-violent protest was labeled as a conspiracy. PM says that Shaheen Bagh protest divides India. On the contrary, it is the CAA that divides India and the protests at Shaheen Bagh and other places unite India,” he said.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Chidamabaram took on Mr. Modi, who had made those remarks at an election rally in Delhi.

“PM Modi says that protests against CAA in Jamia, Seelampur and Shaheen Bagh are not a coincidence and that ‘it is a conspiracy’. Protests have taken place and are taking place all over the country. Shall we conclude that there are conspirators all over the country?” he asked, adding that the protests at Shaheen Bagh and other places prove that “the soul of India is unsullied and the hearts of millions of Indians beat in unison”.