Chhota Shakeel’s aide nabbed

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested an alleged aide of gangster Chhota Shakeel who was purportedly planning to eliminate Pakistan-born Canadian writer Tarek Fatah.

Junaid Chowdhry (21) was arrested from north-east Delhi’s Wazirabad on Thursday based on a tip-off. A weapon was also seized from him. According to the police, he would have targeted Mr. Fatah when he came to India. “Even though Mr. Fatah was not in Delhi, Junaid was here to carry out a reconnaissance,” said a police officer.

Arrested last year

Junaid was arrested in June last year along with three others — Roger Robinson, Manish and Yunus— with arms and hawala money allegedly sent by Shakeel. At the time, the gang was planning to eliminate Hindu Sabha chief Swami Chakrapani, said the police. Junaid was granted bail four months later. The bail, however, was cancelled and he was sent to Tihar Jail. Later, he was again released on bail.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P. S. Kushwah said Junaid had been booked for criminal conspiracy and under the Arms Act. The police are looking for two of his aides.