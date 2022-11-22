Chhawla rape-murder: L-G clears review plea against acquittal of accused by SC

November 22, 2022 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday approved filing of a review petition in the Supreme Court, challenging its decision to acquit three men accused of the gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Dwarka’s Chhawla in 2012, said sources in the Delhi Home Department.

He also cleared the appointment of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to represent the Delhi government in the case, they added.

The victim’s father told The Hindu that the L-G’s move sends a good message. “The review petition will now be filed in a day or two,” he said, reiterating his demand that the culprits be hanged.

On November 7, the apex court had acquitted accused Rahul, Ravi Kumar and Vinod due to “lack of clinching evidence and glaring lapses in the trial”.

The three men had filed a petition in the Supreme Court in 2015 challenging their conviction.

They had been convicted and sentenced to death by a sessions court in 2014. The same year, the Delhi High Court had upheld the decision by the lower court.

On February 9, 2012, after the victim had left her office in Gurugram’s Cyber Hub, she was allegedly abducted by the three accused near her residence in Delhi’s Qutub Vihar. Three days later, the Haryana police found her mutilated body in a field in Rewari.

According to the Delhi police, the victim’s body had multiple injuries as she had allegedly been assaulted with car tools and other objects. The accused were soon arrested and charged under sections of the IPC related to gang rape, murder, kidnapping and unnatural sex.

“We are confident that the Supreme Court will change its earlier decision,” the victim’s father said, alleging that the accused used to threaten his family while the trial was in the sessions court. “That is why we had to seek police protection after they were released after the SC order.”