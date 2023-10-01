Chhattisgarh Police gets custody of Bhogal heist mastermind 

October 01, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST

New Delhi

The mastermind of the Bhogal heist was on Saturday produced before a Chhattisgarh court, which sent him to the custody of the State police till October 3 for investigation in connection with several other theft cases lodged against him.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police moved an application before a court for his transit remand. It has also sought the custody of the jewellery stolen by the accused.

Lokesh Shrivas, 32, was on Friday arrested for allegedly robbing ornaments worth around ₹25 crore on the night of September 24 from a jewellery store in south-east Delhi’s Bhogal after drilling a hole into its strongroom. Mr. Shrivas had left Delhi for Bhilai on September 25.

He is also wanted in 14 cases by the Bilaspur police.

Bilaspur SP Santosh Singh told The Hindu that they had sought the custody of Mr. Shrivas to investigate his alleged involvement in other theft cases. A Bilaspur police officer said, “After interrogating Mr. Shrivas, it was clear that he did seek help of some associates for specific crimes but he would enter the building all by himself. He sought help for recce.”

Bought tools from city

DCP (South East) Rajesh Deo said that Mr. Shrivas had purchased a disc cutter machine from G.B. Road for ₹1,300 and a hammer from a roadside shop at Chandni Chowk for ₹100 to commit the crime. He also brought screwdrivers and pliers from his home in Kabirdham, Chhattisgarh.

The DCP said he stayed at Rajdhani guest house at Chandni Chowk.

Based on his call details, it has been found that he was at Jangpura on September 9. From September 10-12, he stayed at Chandni Chowk, the DCP said, adding that then he took a train for Mathura on September 12.

He came back to Delhi on September 15 and stayed till 17, when he left for Madhya Pradesh on a bus from ISBT Kashmere Gate, the DCP said.

On September 21, Mr. Shrivas came to Sarai Kale Khan at 7.33 p.m. At 9.18 p.m., his location was found at Jangpura, where the Bhogal market is located.

After committing the theft on September 25, he took a bus from ISBT Kashmere Gate to Sagar in MP, the DCP said.

