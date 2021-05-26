Chhatrasal Stadium murder: Sushil Kumar’s four associates arrested

Delhi police arrested four associates of Sushil Kumar who were allegedly involved with him in the brawl that led to death of a wrestler inside the Chhatrasal Stadium, said a police officer on Wednesday.

Police said that acting on a tip-off, they have apprehended four active and desperate members of Kala Asauda – Neeraj Bawana Gang from Kanjhawala area. All were found to be the associates of Sushil Pahalwan in Sagar murder case at Chhatrasal stadium. They revealed the entire conspiracy and sequence of events of the murder of Sagar.

The arrested accused were identified as Bhupender, Mohit, Gulab and Manjeet.

The officer said that Special Staff of Rohini district found that four persons of Kala Asauda Gang – Neeraj Bawana Gang involved in Murder of Sagar Pahalwan at Chhatrasal Stadium are coming to Village Ghewra to meet their associate Kala. They all were held.

During investigation, the accused disclosed that in the intervening night of 4-5 May, they had gone to Chhatrasal stadium. They reached the stadium at around 12 night in three vehicles and a SUV car. They have narrated the sequence of events and details of other persons involved in the crime. On hearing police siren, they could not escape with their vehicles but left cars and their weapons at the spot. Further investigation is in progress.

“The arrested accused have previous criminal records in Delhi and Haryana. We are questioning them to find out other people who were involved in the murder,” said the officer.