HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chhath Puja | Toxic foam on Yamuna will be cleared in one or two days, says Delhi Minister Atishi

Delhi Minister Atishi made the remarks during an inspection of the Burari Chhath ghat in the morning

November 16, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Devotees perform rituals as toxic foam floats on the surface of polluted Yamuna river, in New Delhi on November 15, 2023.

Devotees perform rituals as toxic foam floats on the surface of polluted Yamuna river, in New Delhi on November 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Minister Atishi on November 16 said the toxic foam on the Yamuna will be cleared in the next one or two days and asked the Uttar Pradesh Government to stop the release of dirty water in the river.

The senior AAP leader made the remarks during an inspection of the Burari Chhath ghat in the morning.

Also read: BJP slams AAP for toxic foam in Yamuna before Chhath Puja

The Arvind Kejriwal Government has made arrangements for devotees during Chhath, she said. The four-day festival, in which devotees fast and offer ‘arghya’ to the Sun God on the last two days, will begin on November 17. People gather at ghats, such as the one in Burari, to offer prayers.

“The work of clearing the foam on the Yamuna river is going on. Using boats, Delhi Jal Board teams are spraying chemicals and enzymes to remove the foam, and it will be cleared in one or two days. But I want to urge the Uttar Pradesh government to not release polluted water. The water that is coming towards Kalindi Kunj side of the river is from the Uttar Pradesh barrage,” Ms. Atishi said.

Related Topics

Delhi / water pollution

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.