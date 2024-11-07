ADVERTISEMENT

Chhath Puja: BJP, Cong. slam Delhi govt. over bad air, water

Published - November 07, 2024 12:59 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

People busy shopping for Chhath Puja in Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Taking on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the High Court’s remarks about the “highly polluted” Yamuna, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the court’s observations had “exposed” the government’s claims about cleaning the river ahead of the Chhath Puja. He alleged that hundreds of ghats constructed by the AAP government for the festival were not fully functional.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav also attacked the ruling party over the issue. He said that despite the party voicing its concerns over the deteriorating quality of air and water in the city, Chief Minister Atishi had not taken any corrective steps.

