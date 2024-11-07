 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chhath Puja: BJP, Cong. slam Delhi govt. over bad air, water

Published - November 07, 2024 12:59 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
People busy shopping for Chhath Puja in Delhi on Wednesday.

People busy shopping for Chhath Puja in Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Taking on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the High Court’s remarks about the “highly polluted” Yamuna, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the court’s observations had “exposed” the government’s claims about cleaning the river ahead of the Chhath Puja. He alleged that hundreds of ghats constructed by the AAP government for the festival were not fully functional.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav also attacked the ruling party over the issue. He said that despite the party voicing its concerns over the deteriorating quality of air and water in the city, Chief Minister Atishi had not taken any corrective steps.

Published - November 07, 2024 12:59 am IST

Related Topics

Delhi / politics / state politics / festivals / pollution

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.