Cherry Blossom and Chinar saplings planted in Delhi using drones

May 08, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A farmer sprays pesticides at a farm near the banks of River Yamuna in New Delhi on May 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: ARUN SANKAR

As part of the Yamuna river rejuvenation plan, seeds will be sown along the banks of the river using drones, Raj Niwas officials said on Sunday. Cherry Blossom and Chinar saplings were planted on three Yamuna river islands in the Capital on Sunday, the officials also said, claiming that it was the first time that these trees were being planted in the city.

“Over the next three days, seeds will be sown along the banks of Yamuna using drones and in the next two-three weeks, these plants will grow. A large number of riverine grasses have also been planted to prevent the islands from erosion,” the official said.

They said that 1,400 saplings of other floral species were also planted on the islands, including 850 saplings of Bougainvillea and 571 of Kaner.

“It is for the first time that an effort has been made to introduce Chinar and Cherry Blossom in Delhi,”  the official added.

The L-G also instructed the officials to deploy Army personnel to protect these islands from encroachment. The Forest Department has been given responsibility to maintain the plants, the official said.

