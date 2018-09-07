Cheque bounce: suit to recover ₹3.5 lakh allowed

A court here has allowed a man’s suit to recover ₹3.5 lakh from a person whose cheque towards payment of the due amount had bounced.

The plaintiff had given the amount to him as an earnest money to buy a property in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar for ₹18 lakh.

Cancel the deal

However, the plaintiff later changed his mind and asked the property owner to cancel the deal.

Following this, the seller cancelled the deal and refunded the earnest money by issuing a cheque of the due amount.

But when the plaintiff deposited the cheque for encashment to the bank concerned, it was dishonoured due to the insufficient money in the account. Thereafter, he filed a complaint in a different court under the Negotiable Instruments Act which is still pending. In the meantime, he filed a recovery suit in the court of Additional District Judge Manjusha Wadhwa.

The court issued several summons to the property owner which he refused to accept. He also failed to appear before the court to defend himself. The court proceeded ex-parte in the matter, stating that the respondent was deemed have been served the summons and have admitted the allegations in the suit.

“Perusal of the record makes it clear that summons were sent in the prescribed format to the defendant and the defendant avoided service of summons and failed to file memo of appearance within 10 days as stipulated in order XXXVII Rule 3 (1) of CPC, meaning thereby, the allegations in the plaint are deemed to be admitted by the defendant and plaintiff is entitled to decree forthwith,’’ the Judge said.

“In view of the above, present suit is decreed in favour of the plaintiff and against the defendant for an amount of ₹3,50,000 along with pendente lite [durng the pendency of the suit] and future interest at the rate of 6% per annum,”the Judge added.