Chemicals seized from Hussain’s house were lethal: FSL report

Tahir Hussain

NEW DELHI

10 November 2020 01:00 IST

Forensic report finds video clips of him are not doctored

Delhi Police received forensic reports of the chemical bottles seized from the residence of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, from the State Forensic Science Laboratory on Monday, said a senior police officer.

The officer said that they have received FSL reports related to combustion material that include chemical contained in soft-drink bottles, videos and other material seized from the house of Mr. Hussain after the riots in north-east Delhi.

“The report will be submitted in the court as part of supplementary chargesheet. In the report we have received, it is clearly mentioned that the chemical substances sent to lab were acidic and lethal for human body,” said the officer.

During investigation, it was found that the hazardous chemical was collected from unauthorised factories operational in north-east Delhi.

It was collected a week ago before riots began.

He added that the mobile clips, where Mr. Hussain was seen leading a group involved in riots from his terrace, were also sent to FSL.

10 FIRs registered

The FSL reports find the clips are not doctored. These clips were shot by people in the same locality from their terrace.

A total of 10 FIRs were registered against Mr. Hussain for his involvement in riots and murder cases.