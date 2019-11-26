Chemical spill: another victim dead

A day after two of his friends died during treatment, 22-year-old Monu Sharma, the third victim who came in contact with an unknown chemical spill on the road when their motorcycle slipped near Kashmere Gate on Saturday, succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
Monu, a resident of Usmanpur, was undergoing treatment at JPN Hospital.
The other two victims — Mahesh Chand (23), a resident of Gyanpur, and Shivam (21), a resident of Rohini— died on Sunday morning, the police said.
