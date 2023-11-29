Chef working in Croatia held for ‘lewd’ messages

November 29, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - New Delhi

The police on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old city resident, who worked as a chef in Croatia, for sending lewd messages to women, a year after a complaint was filed against him.

The accused has been working in Croatia as a chef since June 9, 2022.

DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said that Rohit Kumar was arrested from his rented accommodation in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar, days after he returned from Croatia with plans to take his wife back with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The accused would randomly message women on social media, and upon obtaining private photographs or videos shared in confidence, would further pressure them for sexual favours by blackmailing them,” said Mr. Meena.

The police said an owner of a paying guest accommodation in Laxmi Nagar had complained on November 30 last year that she has been receiving lewd messages and calls from a man who was pressuring her for sexual favours.

The complainant told the police that the man would send sexually explicit messages at odd hours through WhatsApp.

A senior police officer told The Hindu that the accused during interrogation confessed that he would call and text unknown women and ask for sexual favours.

The police have booked the accused under IPC Sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 345-D (stalking), and 509 (outraging a woman’s modesty).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT