HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chef working in Croatia held for ‘lewd’ messages

November 29, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - New Delhi

Alisha Dutta

The police on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old city resident, who worked as a chef in Croatia, for sending lewd messages to women, a year after a complaint was filed against him.

The accused has been working in Croatia as a chef since June 9, 2022.

DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said that Rohit Kumar was arrested from his rented accommodation in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar, days after he returned from Croatia with plans to take his wife back with him.

“The accused would randomly message women on social media, and upon obtaining private photographs or videos shared in confidence, would further pressure them for sexual favours by blackmailing them,” said Mr. Meena.

The police said an owner of a paying guest accommodation in Laxmi Nagar had complained on November 30 last year that she has been receiving lewd messages and calls from a man who was pressuring her for sexual favours.

The complainant told the police that the man would send sexually explicit messages at odd hours through WhatsApp.

A senior police officer told The Hindu that the accused during interrogation confessed that he would call and text unknown women and ask for sexual favours.

The police have booked the accused under IPC Sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 345-D (stalking), and 509 (outraging a woman’s modesty).

Related Topics

Delhi / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.