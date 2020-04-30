Check violation by CWG village residents: HC

The Delhi High Court has asked a nodal officer to check on violation of lockdown guidelines and social distancing norms by the residents of Commonwealth Games Village (CWGV) near Akshardham Temple and report it to the authorities concerned.

The High Court was hearing a fresh application by one of the residents alleging violation of lockdown and social distancing norms by the residents of the locality.

Justice Yogesh Khanna said the nodal officer will act with the aid and assistance of the Facility Management Service Agency and CWGVAOA (CWG Village Apartment Owners’ Association) staff to keep a check on any violations within the village. It asked the nodal officer to file a report within four weeks.

The application alleged that there was repeated violation of lockdown directives by the residents who are regularly going out for walk in the adjacent DDA park, not maintaining social distancing and also not wearing the mandatory marks.

The plea sought direction to permit the nodal officer to close the access gate from CWG village to the adjacent DDA park and to take all measures to ensure strict compliance of lockdown directives and also to report the instances of violation to the local district administration authorities concerned.