Check past records before onboarding drivers, police to Uber

November 30, 2022 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

:

Delhi Police on Tuesday asked Uber to verify the past records of drivers before onboarding them and suggested that a mechanism be put in place to check their alcohol consumption levels.

Delhi Traffic Police additional commissioner Mahesh Chandra Bharadwaj, speaking at Uber’s safety feature launch, said that drunken driving has been a major factor in violations of traffic rules.

Mr. Bharadwaj said a mechanism should be put in place to determine whether or not a driver is drunk. “We do the testing through an alcohol meter. Can Uber fix something closer to steering so that if a driver is drunk a notification for the same is received,” he said.

