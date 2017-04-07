Check crime against N-E women: L-G

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday directed the Delhi Police to be more responsive towards crime against people, particularly women from the north-east. He said individual responsibility of officers, including SHOs, will be fixed if there were instances of targeted crime against people from these States residing in Delhi.

Plans to assist

The direction was issued at a meeting chaired by the Lt Governor to review the law and order situation in the city. The police informed Baijal about the action plan for assisting people from north-east like providing basic spoken Hindi programmes in DU and JNU etc.

“Lt Governor alerted officers about hardships being faced by residents of Delhi from north-east States, and cautioned them to be careful of any targeted crime against people from these States, particularly girls/women,” the L-G office said in a statement.