Cheating case against SAD leader and Delhi gurdwara body chief

NEW DELHI

23 January 2021 01:08 IST

FIR registered against Sirsa over misappropriation of funds

The Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing has registered a cheating case against Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa, officials said on Friday.

According to reports, a Delhi court had in November last year directed the EOW to register an FIR against Mr. Sirsa for alleged misappropriation of funds during his tenure as the secretary general of the DSGMC.

The case against Mr. Sirsa and others was registered on Thursday for cheating and embezzlement of gurdwara funds by making huge unjustified payments amounting to around ₹1 crore for the purchase of tents, blankets and tarpaulin from sham companies, the police said.

Advertising

Advertising

It was registered on the basis of a complaint by one Bhupinder Singh, who is one of the stakeholders in the funds received by the DSGMC, they said.

Charges

The case was registered under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

An investigation is under way, they added.