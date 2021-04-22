Cheap politics being played over oxygen: Delhi Cong.

The Delhi Congress on Wednesday said that cheap politics is being played in the name of oxygen for patients and lashed out at the Delhi government for its failure to tackle the spread of COVID-19 infection in the Capital, which has lead to a breakdown of the healthcare system.

Congress leader Alka Lamba said that Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s tweet about the lack of oxygen in the Capital created an outcry due to which the family of patients could not sleep peacefully all night and the government had not made it clear whether oxygen had reached those hospitals. She accused the “sleeping government” of playing a “tweet-tweet game” which worked to shock the public and patients of Delhi.

“There is not a single ICU, ventilator vacant in government hospitals. Why is the Delhi government silently watching the spectacle while serious patients are doing the rounds at the hospitals,” she asked.